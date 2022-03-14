College union threatens strike action

A strike threat has been made by the union representing faculty at Ontario 24 public colleges including St. Clair College in Windsor and Chatham.

OPSEU says 16-thousand members will walk off the job at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, March 18 if the College Employer Council (CEC) does not agree to voluntary binding arbitration.

JP Hornick, chair of the OPSEU bargaining team, says faculty are desperately trying to avoid a strike but the CEC is refusing to bargain or be reasonable.

Union members rejected a final offer presented by the council last month.

A strike at Ontario colleges in 2017 lasted 5-weeks, impacting half-a-million students.