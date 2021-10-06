Colleges urging the province to allow three-year degree programs

Colleges across Ontario are urging the provincial government to allow them to offer three-year degree programs.

The proposed changes would include the creation of new three-year degree programs, an increase in the number of four-year degree programs and the creation of master's degree programs in specialized technical areas such as robotics and animation.

Ontario's colleges currently offer a mix of four-year degree programs, two-year diploma and three-year advanced diploma programs along with in-class apprenticeship training and post-graduate certificate programs for university and college graduates.

Wassem Habash, Vice President Academics at St. Clair College, says there's no other country in the world that uses the terminology advanced diploma, so international students don't recognize it but they do recognize a three-year degree credential.

He says an advanced diploma is meant to prepare a student to be ready for employment along with future management positions, but he's not sure most people understand that.

Habash says they feel the term advanced diploma does hurt a graduate when they're looking for a job.

"Engineering technology would definitely provide the graduates with a huge advantage," he continued. "Graduates from accounting programs would have a strong advantage."

Habash says a degree does enhance a graduates ability to get a job when they're being reviewed by an employer.

"When they see the terminology of a degree next to their name, that may take that resume from pile A to pile B when they're reviewing resumes."

According to a release from St. Clair College, an online survey of more than 1,000 Ontario adults was conducted last month by Innovative Research.

Overall, the research found 69 per cent of respondents supported or strongly supported the proposal to allow colleges to offer three-year degrees.

Nearly 80 per cent of respondents believe expanding degree programs at colleges is a good way to create more opportunities for students, with 79 per cent supporting or strongly supporting the idea.