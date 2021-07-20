Colonial Tool Workers Accept New Deal by a Slim Margin

Unionized workers at Colonial Tool in Windsor have a new collective agreement.

The workers, who are represented by Unifor Local 195 voted 57 per cent in favour of the new three year deal.

Local 195 President Emile Nabbout says the agreement is not what the membership expected but it does include a minor wage increase and maintains the cost of living allowance.

"The bargaining committee and the local had attempted to make significant improvements but due to many different circumstances with this employers we won't able to the improvements our members really were looking for," says Nabbout.

He says some members are disappointed.

"It's not what the members expected but I believe, it has improvements across the board but it's not to the members expectation," he says. "The members do understand the challenge this industry is going through."

Nabbout says the workers do machinery spindle work for the automotive and aerospace industries along with the military.

He says there are 35 employees at the Walker Road plant.