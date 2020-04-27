Colt Dies After Accident at Santa Anita

A 2-year-old colt has died after what's being called an accident at Santa Anita, making it the 12th fatality at the Southern California track since late December.

Last Renegade had yet to make his racing debut for trainer Peter Eurton.

According to the California Horse Racing Board website, the colt died Friday. No further details were provided.

The track in Arcadia has been closed for racing since March 27 by order of the Los Angeles County Public Health Department as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. However, horses are allowed to train.

For the first time, the Arkansas Derby will be run in two divisions next weekend.

Both will carry the full 170 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby.

Now, each division will be worth $500,000. A total of 22 horses are expected to run on Saturday between the two divisions, including winners of the Breeders' Cup Juvenile, Rebel Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Louisiana Derby.

