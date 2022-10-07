Colts edge Broncos in overtime on Thursday Night Football

(Denver, CO) -- The Colts stopped the Broncos on fourth-and-1 in overtime as Indianapolis edged Denver 12-9 in overtime on Thursday Night Football.

Chase McLaughlin accounted for all of the Colts' points, including the go-ahead 48-yard kick in OT.

Matt Ryan struggled on the night, completing 26-of-41 passes for 251 yards and two interceptions.

Russell Wilson didn't fare much better, throwing a pair of picks, one of which helped Indy get the ball back at the end of regulation to tie the game.

Denver dropped to 2-and-3, while the Colts improved to 2-2-and-1.

— with files from MetroSource