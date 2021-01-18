Columbus Trims Red Wings at LCA

Alexandre Texier and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored 1:16 apart early in the third period to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a two-goal lead and they held on to beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2.

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored late in the second period and Joonas Korpisalo finished with 35 saves in the Blue Jackets' first win of the season.

Bobby Ryan scored twice for Detroit. and Thomas Greiss stopped 26 shots.

The Red Wings and Blue Jackets meet again Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.



with files from (The Associated Press)