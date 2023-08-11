The 164th annual Comber Fair returns this weekend!

The event, which runs from August 11 to August 13, features a parade, a car show, an antique farm equipment contest, a demolition derby, a dog show, live entertainment, fireworks and a beer garden which is new this year.

For live entertainment, Crystal Gage will perform on Friday evening, and on Saturday, Johnny Cash Tribute Band will perform.

The Comber Agricultural Society also recognizes many contributions in the community by presenting the Volunteers of the Year 2023, as well as the 2023 Comber Fair Bursary.

Ron Chambers, President of the Comber Fair, says it's going to be a great weekend.

"Some great entertainment on the stage. We have Johnny Cash Tribute Band on Saturday night at 7 o'clock. And Friday we have Crystal Gage on the Grandstand at 6 o'clock."

He says it's a hometown feeling at the event.

"It's just really laid back. Everybody giggles and laughs, and there's so much to see, from the petting zoo's, to the animals, to the demolition derby, to the fireworks that we have going all day long."

Chambers says everyone is really excited.

"The crowd last year was amazing. We had a really good turn out. And we are expecting a really good turnout this year too. From what we're hearing, everybody is looking forward to coming out. It's going to be a beautiful weekend, and they see that we have lots to offer here for us again this year."

The event takes place at the Comber Community Centre, located at 6211 McAllaster Street.

Admission for adults is $10 per day, and children under 12 are free.

More information on the event can be found by clicking here.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi