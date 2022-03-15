Comber Fair scheduled to return this August

The Comber Fair is set to return this summer after a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 163rd edition will run from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7 at the Comber Community Centre on McAllaster Street.

Fair president Ron Chambers says planning is underway.

"We've had great calls and many interest in getting involved with the fair here so the vendors and the entertainment people are are enjoying it," says Chambers. "They're booking away with us."

Chambers says he's already feeling the buzz and excitement for this year's event.

"COVID has really played a big factor in many events across the area here," he says. "So hopefully with all luck that we don't any shutdowns this year and we're moving straight forward here to get this fair up and going and hopefully we can have a lot of people have a lot of fun this year."

Chambers says the demolition derby will return this year.

"With all kinds of excitement and with the demolition derby on Sunday, everybody is really excited about that," he says. "The guys are itching to get their cars out there and smash and bang them up for everybody to see."

The 2020 and 2021 events were both cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.