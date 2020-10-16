Comber Gas Station Added to List of Possible COVID-19 Exposure Points in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has added another site to its list of potential COVID-19 exposure points.

The health unit says the Petro Canada Gas Station and Convenience Store on Industrial Drive in Comber may have been exposed to the virus earlier this month.

The health unit says the potential exposure is considered low risk but is asking those who attended the site to monitor themselves for symptoms for 14-days from the of exposure.

Exposure dates:

October 4 - 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

October 5 - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

October 6 - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

October 8 - 3 p.m. to 12 a.m.

October 9 - 12 a.m. to 2 p.m.

October 10 - 12 a.m. to 11 p.m.

October 11 - 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Date of Notification: October 16