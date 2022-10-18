Comber woman charged with nine counts of fraud under $5000

Police in Chatham-Kent have charged a 50-year-old Comber woman.

According to police, a business on Mill Street in Tilbury alerted them in mid-September about an internal investigation into fraudulent activity.

On Monday, October 17, police learned the woman had made several fraudulent transactions dating back to September 2021.

The woman is charged with nine counts of fraud under $5000.

She was released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in court in November.