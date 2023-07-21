Combined 53 tickets issued in two-day enforcement blitz by Windsor Police 

The results are in from the latest traffic enforcement blitz conducted by Windsor Police.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit set up shop Thursday and Friday around the intersection of Dougall Avenue and West Grand Boulevard.

A combined 53 tickets were issued over the two day blitz.

On Thursday, police issued 20 tickets and one person was charged with stunt driving, leading to their licence being suspended for 30 days and their vehicle impounded for 14 days.

32 tickets were issued Friday for a variety of violations.

Police say stay tuned for the announcement of their next enforcement intersection as they continue to monitor 10 of Windsor's most dangerous intersections.

