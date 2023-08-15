Comedian Howie Mandel performing at Caesars Windsor in November

Comedy legend Howie Mandel is returning to The Colosseum stage at Caesars Windsor.

Mandel will perform in the city on Saturday, November 4 at 8 p.m.

He's remained a constant force in show business for more than 30 years.

Currently, he serves as a judge on NBC’s America’s Got Talent, a position in which Mandel has held since 2010.

Other projects include executive producing and hosting CNBC’s hit Deal or No Deal, co-hosting Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things with his son Alex, and creating the international animated cartoon series Bobby’s World.

Over his career, Mandel has done comedy specials both on cable and network television, in addition to performing at as many as 200 stand-up comedy shows each year throughout the United States and Canada.

In 2019, Mandel released his first solo special in 20 years titled "Howie Mandel Presents: Howie Mandel at the Howie Mandel Comedy Club."

Caesars Rewards members can purchase presale tickets, available at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 16.

Public tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 18.

The Box Office is open Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Show Days from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

More information and how to purchase tickets can be found on their website.

Guests must be 19 years of age or older to attend concerts and to enter the casino and all other outlets.