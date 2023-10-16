Comedian Russell Peters coming to Caesars Windsor in 2024

Canadian comedian Russell Peters is coming back to Caesars Windsor.

His new show Russell Peters: Live will hit the Caesars Windsor stage on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 8 p.m.

Russell Peters was recently named as one of Rolling Stone’s 50 Best Comics of All Time.

He started doing stand-up at the age of nineteen at open mics in his native Toronto and spent the next 15 years honing his craft at clubs across Canada and the UK.

In 2004, Peters gained critical and global recognition for his CTV Comedy Now special and soon became the first comedian to sell out Toronto’s Air Canada Centre in 2007.

Peters went on to set attendance records at venues from Madison Square Garden to The Sydney Opera House to London’s O2 Arena – where he broke the UK attendance record for the highest number of tickets sold for an individual comedy show.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 20. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Saturday & Sunday from Noon to 8 p.m. and on Show Days from Noon to 10 p.m.

For more information, visit caesarswindsor.com and stay tuned for further details. Guests must be 19 years of age or older to attend concerts and to enter the casino and all other outlets.