Comedian Theo Von brings his tour to Caesars Windsor

Stand-up comedian and podcast host, Theo Von, will hit the Colosseum Stage with his 2023 tour 'Return of the Rat' on August 18.

Theo Von can be seen and heard weekly on his widely popular podcasts, 'This Past Weekend' and 'King and the Sting', which garner millions of listens and views per month.

Theo's new comedy special, 'Regular People', is now streaming on Netflix.

In the spring of 2020, Theo completed his two-year 'Dark Arts' tour, which took him across America, Australia, and Europe. He is currently on the road in the 'Return of the Rat' tour.

The show is on Friday, August 18 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday.