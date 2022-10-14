Commanders hold on to beat Bears on Thursday Night Football

(Chicago, IL) -- The Commanders are now 2-and-4 after holding on for a 12-7 victory over the Bears on Thursday night football in Chicago.

Washington stopped Darnell Mooney just shy of the end zone as Chicago dropped to 2-and-4.

Brian Robinson Jr. carried the ball 17 times for 60 yards and a touchdown for the Commanders.

Jonathan Allen had an interception and sack in the victory for Washington.

Justin Fields complete 14 of his 27 pass attempts for 190 yards.

Dante Pettis caught four passes for 84 yards and a touchdown.

The Bears are back in primetime for their next game, a Monday night meeting with the New England Patriots.

The Commanders next game is at home against the Green Bay Packers.

— with files from MetroSource