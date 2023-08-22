Commanders top Ravens to snap preseason winning streak

(Landover, MD) -- The longest active winning streak in the NFL has been snapped.

For the first time in 24 contests, the Ravens have dropped a preseason game.

Baltimore's record came to an end after falling 29-28 to the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in Landover.

Joey Slye kicked a 49-yard field goal with nine seconds remaining to lead the Commanders to their second victory of the preseason.

Sam Howell completed 19 of 25 for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

Josh Johnson and Anthony Brown each saw time under center for the Ravens, and each threw two touchdowns and one interception.

— with files from MetroSource