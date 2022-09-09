Commemorative planning underway to honour Queen Elizabeth II

The City of Windsor has announced planning is underway to honour Queen Elizabeth II throughout the city.

Flags have already been lowered to Half-Mast at City of Windsor facilities, and City Hall will be illuminated in Purple in honour of the Queen through the mourning period.

Photo by Meagan Delaurier

Mayor Drew Dilkens says they're preparing a Book of Condolences for residents to sign, which will be available in the coming week in the Lobby of City Hall.

"There will be other elements going up as well, we're working on a series of banners that will be put up throughout the city. We're working with All Saints Church for a service, and we will certainly have a jumbotron TV setup probably at Festival Plaza. We're just determining the right location to be able to broadcast the funeral service 10 days from now," he said.

He says they're working to get the local school boards and kids involved as well, encouraging youth and schools to submit artwork honouring Queen Elizabeth, and when the tribute is complete, they will send it to the Governor General on behalf of the City of Windsor.

In terms of the Book of Condolences, Dilkens is hoping it'll be up at City Hall by the end of day on Friday or sometime Saturday at the latest.

Dilkens says the news is still fresh in everyone's minds and they're trying to be prudent when it comes to the cost of the tributes being planned.

"We are also looking at a permanent installation somewhere, a permanent installation or permanent maker for her majesty Queen Elizabeth II and we will bring that to city council in due course for their contemplation and consideration once we have plans more firmly in place," he continued. "Don't forget we're not 24 hours since we've received that news, and I think many of us were surprised, many Windsorites and people around the world were surprised."

He says that's because earlier this week the Queen was seen in photos shaking hands with Liz Truss, the new Prime Minister of Great Britain.

Dilkens says the next meeting of City Council isn't until September 26, which gives them lots of time to iron out their plans.

"So a lot of these things we will work to get them done, banners and books of condolence, they're not expensive items. People will know we've done these things, whether the Windsor Spitfires or Windsor Express are winning we've undertaken the same type of things to celebrate those particular teams and I think it's right that we celebrate the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

Dilkens' office is also working with the Parks department to develop new commemorative signage to re-dedicate the Queen Elizabeth II Sunken Gardens at Jackson Park.

Officials say this will be installed in the coming weeks.

The Mayor's office says that City Council, via an e-poll, has confirmed spending of “up to $100,000” towards these efforts via majority vote.