Commemorative tree planting acknowledges work of Huron Lodge staff and future growth

As part of the City of Windsor's draft 2022 budget, $10.3 million in capital funding is being proposed for Huron Lodge long term care home over the next decade.

Officials say those investments will replace necessary nursing, dietary and therapeutic equipment at Huron Lodge, and include building upgrades as part of the Huron Lodge Facility Rehabilitation Program of $2.7 million.

Mayor Drew Dilkens, Ward 5 councillor Ed Sleiman, Huron Lodge Executive Director Alina Sirbu and Commissioner of Human and Health Services Jelena Payne were on hand Thursday morning, to plant a commemorative tree in recognition of the impacts of COVID-19 on vulnerable populations and to discuss the upcoming investments.

Dilkens says the tree planted today will stand in commemoration of the sacrifice and determination shown by everyone throughout the pandemic while the investments are a result of listening to what the communities needs.

"The 2022 budget as you know is set to be deliberated on Monday, and as we emerge from the pandemic, every aspect of this budget has drawn on what council and administration have learned about the resident's needs during the pandemic but also where we need to be in the coming years as we navigate our recovery phase."

Sirbu says they have aligned their staffing with the Ministry of Long Term Care's funding to try and offer the best level of care by optimizing all available funding streams, so the coming municipal investments will help.

"We are very happy because the Huron Lodge facility rehabilitation program is considering right now $2.7 million right now in upgrades to ensure the building is at the level that our residents and families deserve," she continued. "We are looking at replacing all the necessary kitchen and dietary equipment, the resident beds, and the call system to improve the quality of life as we always try to."

Huron Lodge was voted "Best Nursing Home" in the 2021 Best of #YQG campaign, and Dilkens says for good reason.

"This particular long term care home amongst our entire system in Essex County, if it's not at the top it's in the top two or three choices for residents looking for entry. It has amongst the longest waiting list because it's such a preferred destination and there's a reason for that."

Additional projects planed for 2022 at Huron Lodge include $1.5 million for nursing equipment, $2.5 million for dietary, kitchen and cafe equipment, and over $1.4 million for residential bed replacement among other initiatives.

Further investments set for 2022 at Huron Lodge include:

- Investment in Medication Safety Initiatives - $58,872 for tablets to electronically document medication and treatments administered

- Funding for the continued implementation of stringent Infection Prevention and Control measures, such as active screening, increased cleaning and disinfections, hand washing, distancing and appropriate use of personal protective equipment (PPE) at all times

- Alignment of staffing to optimize Ministry of Long-Term Care funding to increase hours of care for residents, and support homes with education and training to ensure a superior level of care through the leveraging of additional funding of just over $825,000 for the 2021-2022 funding year

- Facility upgrades to the building to ensure a comfortable and welcoming environment for residents and families