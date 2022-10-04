Committee approves proposed 28-storey apartment building in downtown Windsor

A city committee has voted in favour of a proposed 28-storey apartment building along Riverside Drive in Windsor.

Farhi Holdings is behind the proposed 166-unit structure that would be located on the west-side corner of Riverside and Janette Avenue.

On Monday, the city's Development and Heritage Standing Committee voted in favour of approving the development.

The proposed residential building - which would be near the Art Gallery of Windsor and the Windsor International Aquatic Centre - would feature a one- and two-bedroom rental units ranging in size between 700 and 1,200 square feet.

The proposal includes the provision of 187 parking spaces in an underground parking garage.

The proposal still needs final approval from Windsor City Council.

Farhi Holdings is proposing a 28-storey, 166-unit apartment building that would be located on the west-side corner of Riverside and Janette Avenue. Oct. 3, 2022 (Image courtesy of the City of Windsor)

This proposed development would be part of a larger, two-phase development project.

The next phase, yet to be approved, is anticipated to include a second residential tower at the southeast corner of the Riverside Drive West and Janette Avenue, directly opposite the Phase one tower.