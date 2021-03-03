Committee Members Needed to Name New Amherstburg High School

The Greater Essex County District School Board is looking for residents interested in joining the committee tasked with naming Amherstburg's new high school.



The board is seeking two individuals to serve as community representatives.



The committee will meet at least twice to come up with possible names for the school which will combine General Amherst High School and the Western Secondary School on one site.



The deadline to submit an application is March 19 — a link to the form can be found on the public board's website.



The board has also launched a survey asking residents to submit possible names for the new building.



That survey is open for three weeks and can be found on the board's website as well.