Committee Recommends Cancelling Essex Fun Fest

The organizing committee for the Essex Fun Fest is recommending the event be cancelled this summer.

Committee Chair Joe Garon says the recommendation will be going to Essex Town Council on May 4th which will make the final decision.

Garon says the committee considered several factors including safety, sponsorships and planning given the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival was set for July 2-5.

Several other festivals have also been cancelled including the Carrousel of the Nations, the Strawberry Festival and Art in the Park.

