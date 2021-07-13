Committee Recommends Zoning Change for Residential Development in Walkerville

A zoning change for a three-story 81-unit residential building in Walkerville is off to city council.

The Development and Heritage Standing Committee unanimously recommend the property at 1370 Argyle Rd. be rezoned for residential use Monday.

According to the report, the building was constructed back in 1944 and soft gelatin capsules were most recently manufactured at the site until around 2008.

Fire gutted the building in 2018 and the property was declared a brownfield site.

The owners of Market Square on Ottawa Street and Walker Road purchased the land and cleaned it up last year.

They committed to a redevelopment plan to the tune of $21-million that will include the original building facade from 1944.

Windsor City Council will now review the request and decide the fate of the project at a future meeting.

The remaining façade of a commercial building at 1370 Argyle Rd. in Windsor, Ont. July 11, 2021 (Photo courtesy of the City of Windsor)