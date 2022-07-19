Communities in Bloom judges coming to the Town of Kingsville

The Town of Kingsville is participating in the 28th Edition of Communities in Bloom (CiB) in the Class of Champions Medium category.

They will be rated from 1 to 5 Blooms, based on the scoring obtained, and they also aim to obtain Bronze, Silver or Gold levels in the 5-Bloom rating.

The town will be evaluated on July 19, 20, and 21.

Kingsville would like to remind all businesses and residents to tidy up their property before the judges arrive.

This is the first in-person Symposium by CiB since 2019, following two years of virtual awards ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CiB's vision is to inspire all communities to enhance the quality of life and the environment through people and plants to create community pride.