Community activity Phil Lyons honoured with Charles Brooks Award

A big honour for a retired postal worker and member of the labour movement in Windsor-Essex.

Phil Lyons, an avid community activist and former president of CUPW Local 630 and Windsor and District Labour Council executive, was honoured as the recipient of the Charles E. Brooks Labour Community Service Award at the 45th annual Labour Appreciation Night at the Ciociaro Club on Thursday.

Labour officials say his guidance and integrity, even in retirement sets him apart, inspiring so many to step up and use their voices.

Lyons says he was completely caught off guard and honoured when he got the call.

"To me it's a team award, but I was just beyond words for what it means," he continued. "You try to make a difference in your community, and when you're recognized by your peers it's pretty overwhelming."

Those in the labour community say his charitable nature, and ever giving spirit made him the go-to when affiliates and allies needed a helping hand.

As a true believer in solidarity, they say Lyons demonstrated this while working behind the scenes and on the front lines of local campaigns, supporting allies to succeed.

He says a lot of people have reached out to congratulate him, and he's still involved with his union.

Lyons says he always loved community events like parades and rallies.

"Basically standing up a lot of times for people that aren't in a position to stand up for themselves. To get involved and realize there's a world beyond your world and to help out when you can. And it was certainly reciprocated back to me and that's something I'll always treasure," he said.

Labour leaders say he raised the bar for Postal Workers to contribute to the United Way by sharing his own personal stories.

Given the ongoing labour issues in Ontario, Lyons says it seems that the integrity in negotiations that was always there when he was very involved in the labour scene is gone.

He says you can't have inflation running at 10% and offer workers 2% or 1% after the struggles for many over the past few years.

"No one likes a labour dispute, certainly the labour movement's not a fan of it but sometimes you have to use the weapons in your arsenal. So kudos to the teachers assistants, the ECEs, and the caretakers. My Dad was a caretaker for 20 years so I certainly know what the issues are and I wish them the best."

United Way/Centraide Windsor-Essex County and the WDLC co-created the Charles E. Brooks Community Service Award, which is presented annually to a trade unionist in recognition of outstanding contributions in the area of voluntary community service.