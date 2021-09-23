Community alert issued after a high number of drug-related overdoses

The Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy has issued an alert due to a high number of drug-related overdoses reported in the area between Sept. 14 and Sept. 20.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit’s surveillance and monitoring system has identified an increase in opioid-related Emergency Department visits and Emergency Medical Service calls between that time.

Over this consecutive seven-day period, there were 12 fentanyl overdoses, nine that were reported by Windsor Regional Hospital and three reported by Erie Shores Healthcare In Leamington.

During this same time period, there were also four non-overdose opioid-related Emergency Department visits, three of which involved fentanyl.

A similar alert was also issued after 10 opioid overdoses were reported at Erie Shores Healthcare and Windsor Regional Hospital between Sept. 8 and Sept. 14.