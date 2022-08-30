Community alert issued after increase in opioid overdoses in Windsor-Essex

A community alert is being issued after an increase in opioid-related overdoses in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit’s surveillance and monitoring system has identified an increase in opioid-related Emergency Department visits and substance use-related Emergency Medical Service calls between Aug. 22 and Aug. 28.

Over this seven-day consecutive period, there were a total of eight opioid overdoses reported by Windsor Regional Hospital, six of which involved fentanyl.

Two opioid non-overdoses were also reported by the hospital during this same time period.

Along with the emergency department visits, the system also identified seven consecutive days of substance use-related EMS calls over this time frame, for a total of 21 calls received.

This is the sixth community alert that has been issued to the public in 2022.

Aug. 31 is also International Overdose Awareness Day.

According to the health unit, between 2019 to 2021, 178 lives in Windsor-Essex have been lost to opioid use.