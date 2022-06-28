Community alert issued after increase in opioid-related overdoses

A community alert is being issued after an increase in opioid-related overdoses in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit’s surveillance and monitoring system has identified an increase in the number of opioid-related Emergency Department visits and substance use-related Emergency Medical Service (EMS) calls between June 20 and June 26.

Over a seven-day period, there were a total of nine opioid overdoses reported by Windsor Regional Hospital and Erie Shores Healthcare combined, with seven of the overdoses involving fentanyl.

There were also two fentanyl non-overdoses reported during this same time period.

Officials say these values are are above the five-year historical average and above the two-year historical average for the current week in question.

Alongside the emergency department visits, the system also identified three consecutive days of substance use-related EMS calls over this timeframe.

As such, based on the information available, a public alert is warranted.

Partners involved in the WECOSS, including the WECHU, Windsor Regional Hospital, Essex Windsor-EMS, Erie Shores Healthcare, and Police Services, continue to monitor this increase and are working to understand more about these reported cases.