Community alert issued following high number of drug related overdoses

The Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy has issued an alert following a high number of drug related overdoses over a seven day period.

Between September 27 and October 3, there were 10 fentanyl overdoses reported — nine at Windsor Regional and one at Erie Shores Healthcare.

According to a release, the number of overdoses reported during this period are significantly higher compared to the same time last year.

More information on the alert and how to respond to an overdose can be found at wecoss.ca.