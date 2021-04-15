Community Alert Issued Following Opioid Overdoses

A community alert has been issued following 10 opioid-related emergency department visits in Windsor-Essex last week, six of which were overdoses.

The Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy (WECOSS) issued a community alert Wednesday after the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's surveillance and monitoring system identified an increase in drug-related overdoses between April 5 through 11.

According to the alert, five of the six overdoses included fentanyl, as did all of the non-overdose visits.

In addition, WECOSS says it received five EMS notifications Tuesday alone, and based on comparisons to pervious years for this week, these numbers are extremely high, warranting the alert.

For signs and symptoms of opioid overdose and what to do, visit the WECOSS website.