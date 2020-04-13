Community Challenge Issued to Restock Shelves of Area Food Bank

There's a community challenge to help restock the shelves of an area food bank.

Earlier this month, local businessman Michael Dunn donated $10,000 to the Community Support Centre of Essex County to help it restock its food bank which is located at 962 Old Tecumseh Rd. in Belle River.

But Dunn also put another $20,000 on the table and is willing to donate it, if someone or another business is willing to match it.

Centre CEO Tracey Bailey says the donation could amount to a total $50,000, if there is a match, which would be huge for the organization.

"The demands of course right now is very high, food security amongst all age groups in our municipality and across Tecumseh and Lakeshore and the area of service, the shelves are empty," she says.

The centre is a not-for-profit organization which programs different programs and services such as meals on wheels, transportation, its food pantry and home support.

Bailey says it was a very generous donation and offer by Dunn.

"Michael is not new to the organization, he has donated over the course of many many years to the company," she says. "He kept the shelves full in that pantry at times when we have no other ways of bringing in resources and donations were low."

Community Support Centre of Essex County services the Lakeshore and Tecumseh area.

Bailey says this donation is critical at this point in time as demand has increased.