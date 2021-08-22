Community Cleanup Taking Place Sunday in Downtown Windsor

The Downtown Windsor Community Collaborative is hosting its 6th annual "Spruce the Bruce Community Cleanup" on Sunday, August 22.

DWCC co-director Bob Cameron says volunteers will be cleaning up the neighbourhood around Bruce Avenue Park.

He says residents are proud of the area and the cleanup gives them a taste of what downtown can, should and does look like.

Cameron says the cleanup changes the narrative for what the neighbourhood is like.

"We are proud of where we live, we love it," says Cameron. "This is a place we walk, we live, we play here and we enjoy it and we want everyone to say hey this is what it should look like on an ongoing basis and this kind of gives us a taste of what our downtown can, should and does look like."

He says it's the sixth year for the cleanup.

"The cleaning up was intended to make sure it was a safe place for our kids and as an encouraging place whether than a discouraging place," says Cameron.

Cameron says volunteers are asked to meet at Bruce Avenue Park at 2pm.

"In the summer time we try and gather as many neighbours and participants to enjoy just cleaning up our neighbourhood together both in Bruce Park and down the alleys and down the streets located around it," says Cameron.

The cleanup is expected to wrap up at 4pm with a free community barbeque starting at 5pm.

Bruce Avenue Park is located between Elliott and Wyandotte along with Church and Bruce.