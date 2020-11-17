Community Comes Together in Support of Hit and Run Victim's Family

The community is coming together in support of a Windsor family who lost their son in a hit and run over the weekend.

A candlelight vigil and a fundraiser have been organized for the boy, who was struck and killed by vehicle on Jefferson Boulevard near Haig Avenue Sunday night.

According to a social media post, the Windsor-Essex Chapter of Autism Ontario will be accepting cash, cheque and gift card donations to assist the family with funeral costs.

The chapter's office at the Gino Marcus Community Centre at 1168 Drouillard Rd. will be open between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Autism Ontario did not respond to a request for comment, but organizers of the vigil did confirm the fundraiser is for a seven-year-old boy with autism killed in the hit and run.

The name of the victim is still being withheld to respect the family's privacy.

The candlelight vigil will be held at the site of the crash at 6 p.m. Friday. Organizers are asking those who attend to wear masks and physically distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Windsor Police Service is still searching for a silver coloured minivan that allegedly fled the scene Sunday and is expected to have front-end damage.