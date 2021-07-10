Community Comes Together to Build Beds for Kids

Enbridge Gas is teaming up with Sleep in Heavenly Peace for a bed build off Sunday.

Brian Cyncora is the local president of Sleep in Heavenly Peace and says the group's goal is to ensure every child has a comfortable place to rest their head night.

Cyncora estimates 1,900 kids don't have a proper place to sleep in Windsor-Essex. He says Enbridge volunteered to put a dent in that number.

"We're going to have my team as the coach team and Enbridge's team is going to come out and actually build 10 bed frames from start to finish for kids in need," he says.

Resident are welcome to come out and watch or to donate towards future build, added Cyncora.

"We have a donation bin where we'll accept new sheets, comforters, pillows and we'll accept funds too," he says. "If people want to go online they can go to our website and there's a way to donate in an online capacity."

Cyncora says the group is looking for new twin sized bedding, mattress and pillow donations.

The build off starts at 9 a.m. Sunday in a lot on Tecumseh Road East near Banwell Road.