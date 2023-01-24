Community consultations underway ahead of GECDSB student census

Preparations are underway at the Greater Essex County District School Board ahead of the board conducting its first Student Census this spring

Broad community consultation is being undertaken with groups and organizations in the community to finalize the list of questions that will be posed to students.

Officials say the results will help them understand the unique experiences of the student population to reduce inequities and better serve their needs.

Josh Canty, Superintendent of Education, says they're looking to administer the census in April but there's a lot of work being undertaken before then.

"The purpose of the census is to ensure that our students all have an opportunity to be successful in our various programs, and that we're reaching all of our students," he continued.

"It's part of our ongoing Equity Plan, and it aligns with what the Ministry of Education has mandated that school boards do in terms of creating a census so we know exactly where our students are."

Canty says this is the first time they've done a comprehensive survey of all of their students.

He added that's why there's such a need for the consultation going on now.

"In terms of the questions we're asking just to get input, and to make people understand the reason why we need to know who are students are so we can ensure that we are serving them. And ensuring that the opportunities for all of our students are equity based, and that all of our students can have access to a successful education."

Canty says they're really trying to hammer home on the 'why' behind the census and letting parents know what it's going to look like in terms of how they're going to roll it out.

"Parents and guardians of students in Grades JK to 5 will complete the survey at home with their children either virtually or on paper copies if they prefer that. While students in Grades 6 to 12 will complete the survey at school with their teachers," he said.

Officials say a comprehensive "Frequently Asked Questions" document and dedicated email address will be distributed to all GECDSB families when the census questions have been finalized should anyone have any questions or concerns.