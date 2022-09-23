Community input sought for Windsor police strategic plan

The Windsor Police Service wants to hear from the public and community groups as part of work to update its strategic plan.

The input is needed on what the community believes should be the top priorities for the next four years.

The 2023-2026 Strategic Plan will outline the overall direction and commitments to the community and employees, and position the Windsor Police Service to serve and protect the people of Windsor and Amherstburg.

The creation and implementation of this Strategic Plan is mandated under the Ontario Police Services Act.

Jason Bellaire, Acting Windsor Police Chief, says community partnerships are really important.

"Our ability to work with our community partners to deal with underlying issues in society, social issues, a lot of those drivers of crime in our community and in society. Those partnerships and how we create responses to these issues for those partnerships, that's really one of the big ones," he says.

Bellaire says along with public consultations, they also hire a third party firm to conduct a survey on some of the items in the plan.

"That helps inform some of the items that we're putting it or not putting in to our strategic plan. We will also be again meeting with our community partners, we'll be meeting with different advocacy groups and everything, to make sure we've captured to our best effort, everything that people in the community had to say that would be relevant to our strategic plan," he says.

Bellaire adds that the plan is really a blueprint for what they want to do.

Over the coming weeks, the Windsor Police Service will host in-person, one-on-one consultation sessions to offer residents an opportunity to provide input on the development of strategic priorities and the future of policing in the community.

The schedule for consultation sessions is as follows:

Ward 1

When: Sept. 27, 2022, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Where: Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex (Hickory Room), 2555 Pulford St.

Ward 2

When: Sept. 28, 2022, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mackenzie Hall Cultural Centre (Gallery Room), 3277 Sandwich St. W.

Ward 3

When: Sept. 27, 2022, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall Square (Room 204), 350 City Hall Square W.

Ward 4

When: Sept. 29, 2022, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Where: Optimist Community Centre (Gymnasium), 1075 Ypres Ave.

Ward 5

When: Sept. 29, 2022, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Where: Gino and Liz Marcus Community Complex (Drouillard Room), 1168 Drouillard Rd.

Councillors for each of the respective wards will be on site to help facilitate the consultation sessions.

Please note that sessions for Wards 6 to 10 and Amherstburg will take place during the week of Oct. 3 to 7, 2022.

More information on the times and locations for these sessions will be available in the coming days.

Feedback collected through these sessions will be vital in shaping policing priorities and lay the foundation for ongoing engagement with the community.

For more information on the process, please contact the Windsor Police Service at info@windsorpolice.ca. http://info@windsorpolice.ca