Community Leaders Sharing Ideas to Make Windsor-Essex More Exciting

About 100 community leaders from a variety of sectors will be brainstorming Sunday at the St. Clair Centre for the Arts.

It's an event hosted by management and accounting firm Grant Thornton.

Called a Vibrant Community Live Lab, the goal is to find ways to make Windsor-Essex an exciting place to live, work and play.

Sandy Anderson is Managing Partner in Windsor for Grant Thornton.

She says it'll be a diverse group at the event.

"We have community leaders and influencers from across Windsor Essex County. We have a cross section of people from politicians, to CEO's of business, to not for profit. We have education, healthcare."

Anderson says Grant Thornton is the host, but it's the people attending who will make this work.

"What we have to do is to be the catalyst, the convener and connector. To bring people together who hopefully might spark and create an initiative from what comes about."

Vibrant Communities brainstorming, St. Clair Centre for the Arts, November 18, 2019 (courtesy Grant Thornton)

She says this is more than a one day event.

"We do plan on maintaining our connection with the people who come out. We're going to share the outcomes that happen where we are dreaming bold dreams and sharing bold dreams. So we're going to want to continue the conversation."

Anderson says the day will be a combination of presentations and breakout groups where people share ideas and thoughts.