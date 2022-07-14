Community Lights expanding to more areas in Lakeshore

More lights will brighten the streets this holiday season.

During Tuesday night's meeting, Lakeshore council approved the Community Lights Strategy which will see just over $32,000 in funding over the next five years for new Christmas lights.

In 2021, the same strategy was approved and saw lights installed on main streets in Woodslee, St. Joachim, Stoney Point, Comber and Lighthouse Cove.

Lakeshore Mayor, Tom Bain, says even more towns will see new lights this winter.

"Comber, Ruscom, Woodslee, every little area, even up in the Amy Croft area where it's not actually described as a town, we're going to put lights up in there simply because it's a growing business area."

He says the reason for expanding the program is due to popularity in the past.

"Based on the size of the community, small areas like Staples and Ruscom, they're going to be able to enjoy those Christmas lights also. So, finding that they've been very popular, we've made plans to over the next two, three years extend the program."

Bain adds that the COVID-19 pandemic actually brought out more crowds to see the lights.

"Here was something that they could celebrate and get into the Christmas spirit, and enjoy themselves by taking walks down the street and looking at all the Christmas decorations that were there, and the bright lights."

Lights will be added to Comber, Ruscom, Woodslee, Staples and areas such as Amy Croft.

The new additions will be added for the winter of 2022.