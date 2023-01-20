'Community Services Recovery Fund' applications now open to provide pandemic recovery

Community service organizations, such as charities, non-profits and Indigenous governing bodies may be eligible for funding to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, the Canadian Red Cross, Community Foundations of Canada, and United Way Centraide Canada, announced that the application process for the 'Community Services Recovery Fund' would open to the public.

Community foundations, including the WindsorEssex Community Foundation, are managing the application process with the Canadian Red Cross and local United Ways to ensure organizations in the community can benefit.

The 'Community Services Recovery Fund' is a one-time investment of $400-million that will help organizations to adapt, and be better equipped to improve accessibility and sustainability of their services as they fight to recover from the pandemic.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Stephanie Marshall, Administration Coordinator with WindsorEssex Community Foundation, says they are proud to work with community foundations across Canada.

She says local organizations showed impressive stamina during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We know that now more than ever, charities and non-profits are playing a key role in addressing persistent and complex social problems as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. From the beginning, these community service organizations have shown truly impressive stamina and creativity in their responses to a diverse and increasingly challenging set of needs in our community."

She says organizations can apply for funding for one of three areas.

"Funding for one time projects that invest in these community service organizations and help them improve their systems and processes, invest in their people, and invest in program and service innovation and resign. Organizations can bring forward a project that they think would help with one of those three areas and apply for funding."

She says organizations and charities were the first ones to take action at the start of the pandemic.

"We want to be able to support these organizations that have supported our community for so long from the very beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. We know that charities were some of the first organizations to mobilize and take action at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and so we want to make sure that they're being supported."

Applications for funding can be submitted now until February 21.

Organizations are encouraged to complete the interactive quiz to determine where and how to apply.

Additional information and resources, including an applicant guide, can be found on the 'Community Services Recovery Fund' website.