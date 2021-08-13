Community Shows Support for Can-Am Police-Fire Games

The community continues to rally around the 2022 Can-Am Police-Fire Games to be held in Windsor.

According to the release, a lead-up event to raise money at Roseland Golf and Curling Club has already sold out.

The event will see 160 golfers commit their time and cash on Sept. 24 in support of the games.

It's the third golfing event to raise funds for the 2022 Can-Am Police-Fire Games.

The games are held every two years and feature multiple sports over a six-day span.

Events range from traditional sports such as softball, swimming and track and field.

The release also states, more participant-specific events such as SWAT and the Toughest Firefighter Alive completions are also included.

Registration for the 2022 Can-Am Police-Fire Games open this fall.