Community Spread Tops New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex Sunday

Community spread is the highest contributing factor for new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex Sunday.

The local health unit reported 24 new cases Sunday bringing the region's total to 2,180.

Of the cases, 11 were caused by community spread, six are in workers from the agri-farm sector, one is a local health care worker while six remain under investigation.

According to the health unit, there are still outbreaks of the virus at 10 local workplaces — six are at farms in Kingsville and Leamington while the other four are at workplaces in Windsor, Tecumseh and Leamington.

Three long-term care homes remain in outbreak protocol as well.

The affected homes are Chartwell Leamington, Augustine Villas in Kingsville and the Village of Aspen Lake in Windsor.

The region's COVID-19 death toll remains at 69 while 1,433 people have made a full recovery after contracting the virus.