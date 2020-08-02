Community Spread Tops New COVID-19 Cases Sunday

Once again, community spread tops the factors for new cases of COVID-19 in the region Sunday.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 with seven caused by community spread and one in the agri-farm sector.

There are currently outbreaks at 12 workplaces in Kingsville, Leamington, Tecumseh, and Windsor — five are at farms in Kingsville and Leamington.

Two local long-term care-homes remain in outbreak protocol — Chartwell Leamington and Augustine Villas in Kingsville.

With Sunday's new cases, Essex County now has 2,333 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There have been 71 deaths while 1,444 people have made a full recovery after contracting the virus.