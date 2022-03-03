Community Support Centre launching mobile medical unit service

A multi-use mobile medical unit is getting set to hit the streets of Windsor-Essex.

The Community Support Centre of Essex County has received the 38-foot vehicle from the Windsor-Essex Community Health Centre to be used to bring medical services and other programs to the community.

This from Community Support Centre CEO Tracey Bailey who says the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to light the need for more outreach in high priority neighbourhoods.

She says the program has been in the works for a while.

"The team and I have been hoping for this for quite some time," she says. "We've been working alongside of the 45 local health care programs and this mobile unit can really attach itself and work alongside of the great work that's already happening in Windsor-Essex."

Bailey says the unit will be used to tackle other challenges such as food security and winter coat distribution as well.

"It's really going to allow us to meet those tertiary needs in terms of popping up around food security or showing up with coat distribution or hats and mitts, doing medical assessments and that sort of thing," says Bailey. "So certainly a really, really big win for Windsor-Essex and Community Support Centre is ready to take the challenge."

She adds the new program is one of the good things that's come out of the pandemic.

"There was a need before the pandemic and the pandemic has really highlighted the needs within the community," she says. "What's been a real diamond has been how organizations have come together and really pivoted to meet the most high priority needs in the most high priority neighbourhoods."

Ontario Health, Canadian Mental Health and several other local partners are assisting with the program as well.

More information about the mobile medical unit can be found at communitysupportcentre.ca.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi