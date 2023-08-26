Community support saves the I Can Summer Camp

Children and families benefited this summer from the annual I Can Summer Camp, but only thanks to the support of community members.

Back in June, Windsor Family Homes & Community Partnerships faced the harsh reality the camp may not run due to funding cuts.

That would mean a free summer camp experience for approximately 100 children in the community wasn't going to happen.

Windsor Family Homes & Community Partnerships pleaded to the community, and Windsor Honda and The Solcz Family Foundation stepped up by completely funding summer job opportunities for seven students.

Each provided the camp with $15,000.

Additionally, The May Court Club, Windsor Professional Firefighters Benefit Fund, Second Chance Rescue, Catalent, Feed the Need Windsor, Kinetic Konnection, and Chick Fil A Devonshire all helped with various donations as well.

About $37,000 in total was donated, which in addition to the jobs created for the summer, enabled staff to operate the camp on a daily basis - including supplies, snacks, breakfast foods, field trips and more.

Danielle Atogwe, coordinator of tenant advocacy and community support programs, says it's huge for families to be able to have a free day camp given affordability issues.

"Prices of everything has gone up, everyone financially is in a weird space and camps cost so much money. So giving that free and accessible, but fun, where they're not just sitting in a room. They're going on field trips, they're doing things. It's a really big blessing and you can see it in the parents, we get a lot of gratitude from the parents," she said.

She says the donations enabled the hiring of the camp counsellors, and without them the camp couldn't run.

"They're the backbone, they run it, we oversee it. We're just the house and they're the love in the house. Without the sponsors giving us the money to fund that part of it, the camp counsellors, we wouldn't be able to run for sure."

Atogwe says whenever they've been at their lowest the community has picked them up.

"I'm hopeful for the future that will continue, but I understand and can recognize that times are hard. So our typical donors maybe aren't able to do that anymore, so having these bigger organizations or bigger companies coming through and giving us that bulk, it really makes a difference," Atogwe said.

She says smaller donations from community members themselves also go a long way to providing the essentials needed to run the camps.

In addition to plans for volunteers to use their brand-new Kids First Kitchen, funded by the Ontario Trillium Foundation, to provide daily breakfast for all attendees, Windsor Christian Fellowship for the third summer in a row also provided hot daily lunches for all campers.

The camp boasts a variety of activities including arts & crafts, physical fitness, mindfulness and field trips, which most of the participants would not be afforded, due to financial barriers.