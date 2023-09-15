Company officials 'hopeful' construction will start in 2024 on new Banwell Gardens

Construction on a new long term care home in east Windsor is delayed.

Banwell Gardens Care Centre had plans to break ground on a new site directly across the street from its existing home on Banwell Road in 2021 with residents expected to move into the new home in 2023, but company officials now say they're hopeful construction will start in 2024.

The company says "it has completed its building plans and received its tender pricing but with many redevelopment projects across the province which are subject to soaring construction prices and high interest rates, the Banwell Gardens project has been moved to 2024."

Banwell Gardens says the move "will afford its team of consultant’s time to review all aspects of the project to identify construction cost-savings in order for the project to proceed."

In July 2020, the city approved a zoning change for the property.

The new site for the home was zoned commercial but city council approved the change to residential.

At that time, company representative Greg Bowman said the plan was to build a three-storey 192-bed facility with 50 new beds added to the new home.

The price tag for the new home in 2020 was $40-million.