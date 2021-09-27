Complaints over increased helicopter flights over Windsor

Helicopters and the noise they make when they fly over Windsor neighbourhoods will be up for discussion when City Council meets Monday morning.

Ward 6 Councillor Jo-Anne Gignac raised the issue after receiving complaints from people in her ward about the increased number of helicopters flying over neighbourhoods along Riverside Drive and the Riverside area.

Gignac says she learned a tourist operation out of Detroit has been flying into Canadian airspace as it conducts tours over the Detroit River and Lake St.Clair.

A report going to council indicates that these flights are permitted under the Canadian Aviation Regulations as long as the altitude of the helicopter is 500 feet from any person, vessel, vehicle or structure.

Ward 6 Councillor Jo-Anne Gignac says the response that she received is that the municipality can not deny them access to Canadian airspace.

"The issue is when you proceed up the Detroit River to the far east end of Peche Island or out into Lake St.Clair, how is it that you can't turn over Grosse Point?," she says.

Gignac says operating something like this should not infringe on other people's rights.

"Why is in necessary to proceed over Canadian airspace? Instead of hanging a right, why aren't you hanging a left and staying in American airspace? Then fine, operate your tourist venue that way," she says.

The report going to council also states "the issue falls under federal jurisdiction and leaves the municipality with no viable options. A municipality has no legal right to regulate air traffic. These tourist companies are not violating any Canadian laws or regulations. We have already attempted to send a request to the operators to alter their flight path. However, it does not appear that the practice has changed since this request was made."

Gignac says you have to respect people's privacy and their right to enjoy the property they own.

"Operating a venue like this should not infringe on other people's rights. It certainly shouldn't be an American outfit that infringes on Canadian home owners rights," she says.

Gignac adds she plans to ask what other options are available in terms of getting federal help to address the issue when council meets at 11 a.m.

The name of the company that operates the helicopter tours was not identified, something Gignac also plans to inquire about.