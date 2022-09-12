Composite sketch released of sexual assault suspect

Provincial Police have released a composite sketch of a suspect wanted following a sexual assault in Lakeshore.

On September 1st just before 9pm, a woman was jogging on Amy Croft Drive when she was approached by a stranger.

Police say the woman was able to run to a place of safety.

The suspect is described as white, 5'7", with a thin build and was wearing a black sweater and black pants.

If anyone has any information, they are being asked to contact Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.catchcrooks.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

