Concept plans for Stoney Point Community Park approved

The concept plans for improvements at the Stoney Point Community Park have been approved.

Lakeshore council were presented with a report on Tuesday evening from Ron Koudys Landscape Architects Inc. with the concept designs for the park.

Council approved the concept, with some pointers as they move into final designs.

Public consultation has already been completed on the park throughout 2022 and 2023, as well as an online survey which was completed in October 2023.

Notable additions to the park were given through feedback, including a splash pad, rehabilitation of the existing washroom facilities, a new entrance and parking lot to the south of the park, pickleball and tennis courts, and a new open pavilion.

Council stated during the meeting they would like the company to look into a dog park, as well as full paved trails throughout the park.

There will still be public consultation for the final design process.

The final design is expected to be presented to council in 2024, with construction beginning in 2025.

Council also approved the additional detail design and tender for the additional items in the amount of $33,339 from the Parks Reserve.

Stoney Point Community Park is located at 880 Comber Sideroad in Lakeshore.