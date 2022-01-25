Concept plans include residential/commercial mix for former Leamington high school site

The former Leamington District Secondary School property will be up for discussion on Tuesday night.

Leamington council will discuss a report featuring concept plans for the property on Talbot Street West.

The concept plans include mid-rise developments consisting of one to three bedroom units as well as 53 townhomes and a commercial area.

Mayor Hilda MacDonald says the concept plan is only a base but calls the set up an ideal plan.

She says she's excited to see the site move forward.

"We would like to see this neighbourhood, this community, this project moving ahead before this end of this term of council," she continued. "Not that shovels need to be in the ground but at least that we're at the RFQ process."

She says the town is always open to other concepts and tweaks.

"This is the base right, the base concept certainly we are expecting developers to bring in different takes on it but it certainly a good starting point for us.

MacDonald says concept plan includes a mix of residential and commercial.

"We wanted to have a variety of housing so that it appeals to a wider segment of the population. So we could have seniors living there, we could have young couples starting out, we could have single moms and their kids," MacDonald said.

The municipality purchased the site in July 2020.

Council is being asked to approve the concept plans along with authorizing Dillon Consulting to prepare and process the zoning bylaw amendment and to prepare the RFP process.