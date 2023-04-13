Concern over impact proposed panhandling bylaw could have on bylaw enforcement officers

The head of a union representing City of Windsor workers hopes council recognizes the work load of bylaw enforcement officers when they consider a proposed panhandling bylaw.

David Petten, President of CUPE Local 543, says the bylaw enforcement officers are not suffering from a lack of work.

He says he understands the concerns of from businesses and the community when it comes to panhandling, but he's not sure if it's a good use of limited resources.

The proposed bylaw is aimed at addressing aggressive, intimidating and dangerous panhandling practices.

If approved, it would give the city's bylaw enforcement officers tools to address such behaviours and issue fines, while also promoting education regarding available resources and services for those who are in a situation where panhandling is a necessity.

Petten raised his concerns to council during 2023 budget deliberations, noting that an increase in officers has not been mentioned as part of the discussion.

He says the city recently increased the hours of work for the bylaw officers to keep up with the complaints they receive.

"Adding this additional component when it's questionable if you're getting value for money from it, it just seems to me a step too far," says Petten.

The proposed bylaw will come to council for debate at a meeting in the near future after receiving committee support at the end of March.

Peten points out there is just over a dozen enforcement officers right now addressing all other bylaw related complaints.

He says he hopes to go back before council when they debate the proposed bylaw, calling it an important element to consider.

"When the city undertakes this service, there's an expectation that it's actually going to take care of the issue for which they have the service that they're providing. I can't predict the future but what I would suggest is that we're not going to be any nearer to a solution to the panhandling concern than we are now," he adds.

Under the proposed bylaw, the term aggressive applies to a manner that is likely to cause a reasonable person to be concerned for his or her safety or security, which could include involving threats or physical harm, by word, gesture, or other means, using abusive or intimidating language, soliciting while intoxicated by alcohol or drugs, or soliciting in a persistent or continuous manner.

The bylaw would also address issues around obstructing sidewalks or roadways that prevent the passage of vehicles.

CUPE Local 543 represents the city's over 1,000 inside workers including bylaw enforcement officers.