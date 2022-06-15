Concern over inflation impact on 2023 City of Windsor budget

Officials at the City of Windsor are keeping a close eye on rising inflation and the impact it could have on the 2023 budget.

The semi-annual Capital Variance Report delivered to Monday's City Council detailed that administration generally considers inflation in all capital project estimates, but that current economic and geo-political issues have caused an extraordinary bump up in inflation that has resulted in several tenders exceeding projected budgets.

Joe Mancina, Commissioner of Corporate Services and Chief Financial Officer, says they are managing the overages within the existing Capital Budget, but unless they see the increase stablizing or coming down, it will create challenges for the 2023 Capital Budget and the 10-year plan.

According to the administration report to City Council, Canada’s April Consumer Price Index figure was 6.8 percent, as reported by Statistics Canada, far exceeding the Bank of Canada’s target inflation rate of one per cent to three per cent. Additionally, the Q1 2022 Non-Residential Building Construction Price Index, also reported by Statistics Canada, was 17.3 per cent. Inflation on this scale is an issue that most, if not all, municipalities are challenged with for the foreseeable future.

Mancina says because they're facing such significant inflationary pressures, they may need to build the 2023 Capital Budget with a contingency to address these pressures on a short-term basis.

"On a longer-term basis, if this were to continue, certainly there's limited funds in terms of what's available in capital. So you'd need to look at the deferral of projects or looking at timing," he says. "It's certainly not something we're looking to do right now and something we clearly don't want to undertake, because deferring project is not something we take lightly."

Mancina says it's not just the Capital Budget that will be impacted by inflation but also the Operating Budget.

"Obviously we've seen inflationary impacts, the cost of fuel is quite significant and all of those factors we will need to consider as we start looking at our budget estimates, how do we best prepare ourselves and structure our budget in such a way that we address those," he says.

Mancina says every year they build in contingencies and additional funding when it comes to inflation.

"I think what's important as we move into the 2023 time frame is looking at those contingencies, looking at those inflationary pressures allocations to say 'do we need to increase those? Do we need to look at a larger contingency because of the uncertainty we're facing?," he adds.

Because municipal elections are scheduled across Ontario for Monday, Oct. 24, a status update on the development of the 2023 budget is expected to be brought forward to the newly elected City Council sometime in November-December.

A recommended budget will then be tabled to City Council and the public in late February of 2023 and is expected to be deliberated in early March of 2023.